Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old Florida girl reported missing

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 8-month-old girl who is reported missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Amelia Martinez.

Amelia was last seen Tuesday in the 4900th block of SW 148 Avenue in Davie.

Police said Amelia has brown hair and brown eyes.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Amelia Martinez, a white female, 8 months old, 1' tall, 35 lbs., brown hair & brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 4900th block of SW 148 Avenue in Davie, Florida. pic.twitter.com/toqqtGROnP — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 21, 2024

Officers said Amelia may be with 34-year-old Arys Martinez.

Police said they may be traveling in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the infant’s location is asked to call 911 or the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

