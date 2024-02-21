AMBER Alert issued for 8-month-old girl in Broward. Police look for her birth mother

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 8-month-old girl who authorities say could be with her birth mother.

Amelia Martinez’s grandmother dropped her off at Little Hands On Learning Academy, 4961 SW 148th Ave., in Davie around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Davie Police Department.

But around 1:40 p.m., Jacob Howard, her birth father, picked her up from the daycare and could have given the baby to her birth mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, police said.

Authorities said Martinez and Howard had their parental rights terminated.

According to police, Amelia is in the custody of ChildNet, a non-profit chosen by the Florida Department of Children & Families to manage child protection systems in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Amelia is 1 foot tall, weighs about 35 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. Her birth mother is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.