Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl in Duplin County
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from Duplin County.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Callie Holloman is believed to be with 38-year-old Ronda Layton Holloman.
Callie Holloman is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and freckles on her face.
Ronda Layton Holloman is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Officials said they could be riding around in a black Unk Acura MDX.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.
