Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped near a Florida university

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for an 8-year-old boy who law enforcement says was kidnapped in Duval County. The case involves an active homicide investigation, authorities say.

Police are looking for Ja’rell Lewis, who was last seen in the 2600 block of University Boulevard North, near Jacksonville University. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the boy might be with Terrell Lewis, 37.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Ja’rell is 7 years old and the FDLE says he is 8. The sheriff’s office says they are trying to find the pair to determine their safety in the homicide investigation. Deputies didn’t give additional details on the homicide.

The two might be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forezna with the Florida tag number 72BEYB, deputies said.

Ja’rell has black hair, brown eyes, is about four-foot-six and weighs about 80 pounds. Lewis, the man police believe Ja’rell is with, is bald and has brown eyes. He is about five-nine and weighs about 150 pounds.

The Amber Alert sent out just before 2:30 p.m. called Ja’rell a “kidnapped” child. On the FDLE website, he’s listed as “endangered.”

If you see Ja’rell and Lewis, police are asking you to not approach them. Instead, call police.

No other details were immediately available.

