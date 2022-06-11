Amber Alert issued for abducted metro Atlanta 2-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old who was abducted in metro Atlanta.

Aubrey Elaine Pogue was abducted by Curtis Pogue from Palmetto, Georgia on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The pair was last seen at 214 Lorraine Drive in Palmetto and were heading northbound on I-85 around 3 p.m.

They are believed to be traveling in a green 1999 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag PXI5373.

Aubrey is 3 feet tall and approximately 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed sundress and diamond stud earrings.

Curtis Pogue, 27, is described as a 5 foot, eight inches tall Caucasian man weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes and a short beard. He was last seen wearing LSW jeans.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

