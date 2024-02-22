Amber Alert issued for abducted teen out of Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert early Thursday morning for a 13-year-old that authorities say was abducted from the Houston area.

According to the alert, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Cecilia Alvarado. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds. Cecilia has black hair and brown eyes. The alert says she was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Cecilia Alvarado (Texas DPS)

Cecilia was last seen at 1 a.m. on Wednesday in Sheldon which is northeast of Houston.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in “grave or immediate” danger.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

