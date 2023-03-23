Texas Amber Alert issued for abducted Azle teen girl last seen Wednesday evening

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted from Azle on Wednesday evening.

Aubree Trainer, 13, was last seen with her hair in a bun wearing a black Tupac T-shirt, tie-dye pants and white slippers, according to the alert. Police believe she was taken by someone in a white panel van with two small windows on the back and a medium window on the side.

Authorities did not release a license plate, make or model, but said the van was from Texas.

No description of the suspect has been released.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Aubree Trainer from Azle, TX, on 03/23/2023, TX TXLP: Unknown, White Panel Van pic.twitter.com/ChoHiu0f3D — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 23, 2023

The missing girl was in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle when she was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Amber Alert.

Anybody with information on Aubree’s whereabouts is asked to contact Azle police at 817-444-3221.