Amber Alert for Broward infant canceled after 17-year-old dad found, police say

The 2-week-old baby boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found Monday evening with his 17-year-old father near Orlando, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier in the evening after police say the teen “hurt the baby after forcibly removing him from his mother.”

Joshua Quinteron and his father Jonathan Garcia had been last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive in Coconut Creek.

Update on our #AmberAlert. Suspect in custody in Apopka, which is outside Orlando. Baby is preliminarily okay. Child will be checked out at hospital. — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 4, 2020

We have just issued an #AmberAlert for a missing 19-day-old baby, Joshua Quinteron. His father is the suspect & witnesses say hurt the baby after forcibly removing him from his mother. 954-973-6700 or call 911 if you can help with any info. Father & child last seen in Oakland Pk. pic.twitter.com/pIYfZypWsV — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 3, 2020







According to the alert, Garcia may have been seen in a silver SUV driven by an older Hispanic male in the Oakland Park area.

But police say the father and son were found in Apopka. Garcia was taken into custody and the baby appeared to be OK, Coconut Creek police tweeted.



