    Amber Alert for Broward infant canceled after 17-year-old dad found, police say

    Carli Teproff

    The 2-week-old baby boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found Monday evening with his 17-year-old father near Orlando, police said.

    An Amber Alert was issued earlier in the evening after police say the teen “hurt the baby after forcibly removing him from his mother.”

    Joshua Quinteron and his father Jonathan Garcia had been last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Fisherman’s Drive in Coconut Creek.



    According to the alert, Garcia may have been seen in a silver SUV driven by an older Hispanic male in the Oakland Park area.

    But police say the father and son were found in Apopka. Garcia was taken into custody and the baby appeared to be OK, Coconut Creek police tweeted.


