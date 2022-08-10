Amber Alert canceled for Canadian children who could be in South Dakota after recovery

An Amber Alert issued in South Dakota on Tuesday night for two children from Canada who authorities say could have been in the state has been canceled.

Luna and Hunter Potts were believed to be travelling with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and her companion Benjamin Moore, according to the Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 1:30 a.m. after the children were recovered, according to a release from the state.

The children were believed to be endangered and there was an order in place to return the custody of the children to Canadian authorities.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a warrant has been issued for Moore's arrested. He has lived with the children and their mother, Leah Potts, in Saskatchewan.

For reference, the license plate of Saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/Ax5wE4ThFH — Brandon Heim 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BHeimTime) August 10, 2022

Moore has served a 26-month sentenced for inappropriately touching a young child and possessing child pornography, according to the CBC.

"We do have credible and reliable evidence that they are in South Dakota, and we are engaged with our law enforcement partners," said Chief Supt. Tyler Bates of the Saskatchewan RCMP's south district management team, according to the CBC.

The CBC reported that police were working on an investigations into allegations against Moore, but he had left with the children before he could be questioned, according to police.

