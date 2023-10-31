Amber Alert canceled for child abducted in Newark NJ

A 3-year-old boy was found unharmed Tuesday morning after he was abducted in Newark, police said.

The boy was found in Jersey City, still in the car, police said

According to authorities, the boy was abducted during a carjacking on the 100 block of Wilson Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Less than two hours later, the Amber Alert was issued.

Police are still investigating.

