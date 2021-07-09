Amber Alert issued for child, baby on Navajo Nation

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Jul. 9—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert was issued for a young girl and baby boy who authorities say were abducted by their father Thursday evening from the Navajo Nation in Utah.

The Navajo Nation Police Department said 3-month-old Braidin and 16-month-old Bailey Begay were reported missing by their mother around 4:20 p.m.

Police said the children were last seen with their father Brandon Begay, 35, who took them from Aneth, Utah.

The NNPD said Brandon Begay had made threats of self-harm and the children are believed to be in danger if not located.

The three are believed to be in a brown and white 2005 Ford F250 extended cab with a white temporary license out of Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Navajo Nation Police Department Shiprock District at (505) 368-1350.

