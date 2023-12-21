Amber Alert issued by CHP for child abduction. These Sacramento-area counties are affected

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the capital region as authorities search for a man accused of kidnapping his 7-month-old daughter.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for Miiori Colon, who was last seen with her father, Lance Colon this morning at Boardwalk Drive and Poppy Way in Marysville. The law enforcement agencies said the girl was abducted and believed to be in danger.

They are believed to be in a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with California license plate 9DHK322.

Lance Colon, 36, is described as a 5-foot-10, 170 pounds Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white/green basketball shorts. Authorities say Colon walks with a limp.

A flyer issued by the California Highway Patrol for an Amber Alert notification issued Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, for a child abduction in Marysville, Calif.

Miiori Colon is described as 2 feet and 20 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey onesie with pink/white hearts and Grey Nike-branded sweatpants.

AMBER ALERT - Yuba, Yolo, Sutter, Placer, Nevada and Sacramento Counties

Last seen: Boardwalk Drive and Poppy Way, Marysville, CA@YubaSheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ZrsRLdAC5y — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 21, 2023

Officials urge anyone who has seen either person to contact 911.