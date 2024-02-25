Surveillance video released by Michigan State Police shows the suspect in a car theft that led to an Amber Alert on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Three-year-old Kemahanni King of Detroit was reportedly in a black 2006 Chrysler 300 when it was stolen in Detroit on Saturday night.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Detroit girl who was in a car that is suspected to have been stolen, Michigan State Police announced Sunday morning.

Police are looking for Kemahanni King, a black female, 3 foot and approximately 40 pounds, with black hair and last seen wearing a black coat and black boots. MSP says Kemahanni was inside a black 2006 Chrysler 300 with Michigan plates EQQ 8148 when it was stole from the 15400 block of Schoolcraft Road in Detroit around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

An image from surveillance video shows a suspect, a 45-50 year old black male, with a gray mustache and beard. He is approximately 5-foot-5 to 6-foot tall, wearing an “Army” colored jacket, gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the alert is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Amber Alert issued for Detroit girl, 3, suspected to be in stolen car