Amber Alert issued after foster mom alleged she harmed her 5-year-old foster child
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after a foster mom allegedly called police in Columbus and said she harmed and abducted her 5-year-old foster son.
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after a foster mom allegedly called police in Columbus and said she harmed and abducted her 5-year-old foster son.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sarah Silverman’s copyright lawsuit against ChatGPT gets reduced, Nothing's next phone will debut on March 5,
In December, two Waymo robotaxies in Phoenix collided with the same pickup truck that was in the midst of being towed, which prompted the Alphabet subsidiary to issue a recall on its vehicles' software.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
This is the second time Karpathy has left the top AI firm and his departure is not because of any event, issue or drama, he said. Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI, initially left the company to join Tesla in 2017. Karpathy has also built an immense following on social media and YouTube, posting thought-provoking writings on the nascent space and videos that explain the inner workings of AI.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
"It's a dream come true," Cavnar said in a statement.
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
Foundry Group, an 18-year-old venture firm with nearly $3.5 billion in assets under management, has quietly decided to shut down and not raise any more funds. The move was unexpected considering that the firm announced a $500 million fund last year. Boulder, Colorado-based Foundry first announced that its current fund would be its last on January 19.
In a 2020 survey from Electric Cloud, 58% of developers blamed software bugs on test infrastructure and process issues -- not design defects. The market for software testing solutions is quite massive, unsurprisingly, with one estimate pegging it at $55.98 billion. Antithesis, which emerged from stealth today, was founded by the team behind FoundationDB, the distributed database platform, which Apple quietly acquired in 2015.
Foster has been UCLA's running backs coach for the past seven seasons.
We're swearing in the genius gadgets and gizmos you need in 2024; all hail these epic deals on TVs, headphones, tablets and more.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Phantom, a crypto wallet heavily used in the Solana ecosystem, has seen its active user base more than triple over the past year, its CEO and co-founder Brandon Millman exclusively shared with TechCrunch. In January 2024, Phantom hit 3.2 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 220% from 1 million one year ago, and recorded 941,000 installs, 463.5% more than 167,000 installs during the same time frame, Millman said. “The Jito and Jupiter airdrops were a huge turning point for the ecosystem,” Millman said.
The playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 this season.
The fediverse just got a little bigger today as Flipboard has now launched over 1,000 of its social magazines across the decentralized social web, allowing its curators and publishers to reach new audiences. The news follows the magazine app's December announcement that it would begin to integrate directly with the fediverse, or the decentralized social web that includes X competitor Mastodon, Pixelfed, and other apps. After sensing a change in the direction that social media was headed, Flipboard last year dropped support for Twitter/X in its app, which today allows users to curate content from around the web in "magazines" that are shared with other readers.
Football isn’t the centerpiece of the Super Bowl, it’s one of a hundred possible stops on the week’s itinerary.
Lower-income consumers may start to cook at home more as restaurant meals become increasingly pricey.
Despite a disappointing overall CPI report, the cost of putting a roof over one's head appears to be softening by some measures.
“The game industry is out of step with contemporary media in terms of LGBTQ representation, and it is failing its LGBTQ customers,” according to GLAAD's first annual gaming report.