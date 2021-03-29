Amber Alert issued for Grants child
Mar. 29—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A one-year-old girl was kidnapped by her mother, who does not have custody of her, on Sunday in Grants, according to the Grants Police Department.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for the child, Mia Nolasco, who was taken by Michelle Nolasco, the girl's mother, according to police.
Police said in a news release that the child was last seen at Roberta's Place, which is a domestic violence shelter and program in Grants, at 11:14 a.m. The child was recently wearing red pajamas with polka dots, according to police.
Police said Michelle Nolasco, 30, is about five-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a black shirt and grey sweatpants.
Additional details about the case weren't released on Sunday.