Amber Alert issued for Grants child

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Mar. 29—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A one-year-old girl was kidnapped by her mother, who does not have custody of her, on Sunday in Grants, according to the Grants Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for the child, Mia Nolasco, who was taken by Michelle Nolasco, the girl's mother, according to police.

Police said in a news release that the child was last seen at Roberta's Place, which is a domestic violence shelter and program in Grants, at 11:14 a.m. The child was recently wearing red pajamas with polka dots, according to police.

Police said Michelle Nolasco, 30, is about five-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a black shirt and grey sweatpants.

Additional details about the case weren't released on Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Home Flipping Gets Less Profitable

    What’s worse: Overall flipping ROIs dropped, too, providing even less incentive for investors to get in and turn this trend around. According to ATTOM Data Solutions' latest flipping report, profit margins dipped to 40.5% for the year -- down from 46.4% in 2018 and 41.5% in 2019. As Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM Data Solutions, put it, “Last year was a banner year for the U.S. housing market, with the apparent exception of the home-flipping business.”

  • Royal Mail parcel pick-up offer signals delivery battle

    The company offers free pick-ups from home for the next few weeks as it tries to boost its delivery business.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Opening statements in the trial of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin will happen today

    Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • George Floyd's brother says case against Derek Chauvin is 'slam dunk'

    The murder trial for the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes is set to begin Monday morning.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Republican announces run for Murkowski’s Alaska Senate seat

    An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is widely seen as a moderate and has at times been at odds with her party, including on issues like abortion and in her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • College student dies after boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    Another student is missing.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Watch the boats celebrate in the Suez Canal by honking their horns as the Ever Given container ship is finally freed

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.