Amber Alert issued for Harrisburg children

An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4, of Harrisburg.

Photos of the children are not available.

The children, who both have black hair and brown eyes, were last seen with Kenneth Smiley, 39, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He drives a black 2008 Nissan Maxima with the Pennsylvania license tag LMJ-5478.

They were last seen at 5 a.m. Thursday in 2000 block of Holly, Harrisburg City, Dauphin County. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm. Call 911 if seen.

