Amber Alert issued after homicide suspect flees scene with girls ages 4, 7, police say

Kansas City police issued an Amber Alert after they said the suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon fled the scene with his two children.

The suspect, Jordan Owsley, is 27 years old, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. Police said he left the homicide scene in the 1300 block of East 89th Street in a white KIA Optima.

Owsley is about 140 pounds and stands at about 5-feet-5-inches tall. Police believe he is armed.

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside an apartment complex in south Kansas City. At the time of the Amber Alert, which went out at about 6:20 p.m., homicide detectives were still on the scene.

Owsley’s license plate is vf2e2b, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the police department, said in an email.

The children, both girls, are 7-year-old Marlaya Owsley and 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley, authorities said.

Marlaya was last seen wearing an orange shirt, pink and blue shorts and brown sandals. Her hair was in a ponytail, police said. Cassiah was last seen wearing a pink, blue and white romper with spaghetti straps, and pink and white shoes. Her hair was in braids with beads.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Owsley or his children immediately call 911 or contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5042.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.