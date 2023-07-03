Amber Alert issued for Lansing girl, 2, abducted in white Chevy Impala

Police in Lansing, Michigan issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Wynter Smith (at right) on July 2, 2023. She was last seen with Rashad Maleek Trice.

Lansing police issued an Amber Alert — an emergency alert asking the public for help finding an abducted child — early Monday for a two-year-old girl, who authorities said is endangered and missing.

And the man who police said might have taken her was arrested in St. Clair Shores.

Wynter Cole Smith, who was described as Black and who has braided, shoulder-length hair, was last seen Sunday wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit child protection organization.

The child, the alert said, may have been with Rashad Maleek Trice, a 28-year-old man, in a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala, with a Michigan plate. Police said he was arrested just before 6 a.m. and taken into custody, but the toddler is still missing.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

