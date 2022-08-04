Amber Alert issued by Lawton police after infant, teen reported missing along with father

LAWTON ― Authorities in Oklahoma issued an emergency alert Thursday at 2:40 p.m. for missing children possibly abducted by their father.

Six-month-old Carson Sellman and 16-year-old Chasity Sellman were reported missing Thursday morning. Lawton police said the siblings were possibly last seen with their father, 50-year-old Don Sellman, traveling in a white Cadillac on Interstate 44 south of Newcastle, potentially headed to the father's residence in Tahlequah.

The children were in DHS custody. Chasity is a 5-foot-6 white female with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs 240 pounds. Carson is a white infant male with brown hair. Don, their father and suspected abductor, is a 6-foot-1 white male with blue eyes who weighs 187 pounds.

Authorities said Don Sellman is known to carry weapons, so police advise residents not approach him if they see him. Instead, they are encouraged to immediately contact the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

This is a developing story.

