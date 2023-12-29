Amber Alert issued for Maine mother and daughter forced into white Ford SUV

Maine State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a mother and child who were forced into a white SUV Thursday.

Three-year-old Angie Rodondi and her mother 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, who live in the Biddeford area were forced into a white Ford Explorer with a New York registration by a man, according to Maine State Police.

The vehicle was seen crossing into New York state at 3:41 p.m.

Angie Rodondi, 2′5″ tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top. Her mother, Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, is 5′ 11″, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket, Maine State Police say.

If you have any information that can help, you’re asked to call Saco, Maine police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW