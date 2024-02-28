Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old; police say suspect last seen in Kansas City

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a missing 1-year-old, who police believe may have been taken by the child’s mother who had lost custody of the child.

The alert is for a white 2007 GMC Yukon with the Texas license plate number: STM7097.

Noah Johnson, 1, was taken around 3 p.m. Feb. 6, last seen wearing a navy shirt and pants with a flower pattern, according to the alert. The child is a Black male with brown eyes and may have his hair braided in cornrows. He is 3 feet tall and weighs 26 pounds.

The state of Texas issued paperwork that removed custody from the mother, Kamilah Johnson, 38, who was last seen with the child, according to the alert. Kamilah is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

According to MSHP, Kamilah Johnson was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 26 at a Walmart on West 133rd Street in Kansas City. Police believe she is driving the white 2007 GMC Yukon.

According to the Amber Alert, the child is in danger due to a serious health condition.