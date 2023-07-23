AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Ga. girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old Georgia girl Sunday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has started an AMBER Alert for Ta’yonni Johnson.

Officials said Ta’Yonni Johnson was abducted by 22-year-old Calvin Williams Johnson. There was no word on the relationship between the victim and the alleged abductor.

The two were last seen at in the 2000 block of Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Authorities believe they were heading east in a 2003 Silver Jeep with a Georgia license plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni Johnson is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Warner Police Department at 229-886-0317.

