Amber Alert issued for missing 11-month-old baby, father from Fort Worth, police say

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing 11-month-old baby girl from Fort Worth.

The baby, Harmony Rodriguez, was last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Road around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Harmony, who’s Black with black hair and brown eyes, around 30 pounds and about 2 feet tall, was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Police believe she may be with her non-custodial father, Lancelot Dawkins, 26, in a white Jeep Wrangler. Police also said the baby may be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.