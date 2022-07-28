Amber Alert: 11-year-old Escambia County, Florida girl may be bound for Laredo, TX, or Atlanta

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11, who was last seen in the area of the 5600th block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill.

Banesa has scars on her face and is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall weighing approximately 120 pounds.

At a press conference Thursday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said investigators had substantial evidence to lead them to believe the child is in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.

Read More: Pensacola man found after ECSO warned he was missing and endangered

FDLE put out an Amber Alert July 28, 2022 for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, who may be in the company of this man, Brijido Manriquez-Ortis

Manriquez-Ortis is a 42-year-old undocumented worker with an unknown date of birth.

As of two weeks ago, Manriquez-Ortis, Banesa and the girl's father were working together on a farm in northern Escambia County when the girl's father noticed a "building relationship" between the 42-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter, according to Simmons.

The father caught his daughter and the 42-year-old man "in a kissing situation" after which the father fired Manriquez-Ortis from the job site and personally drove Manriquez-Ortis to Atlanta, Simmons said.

On Thursday morning, the father found that his daughter was missing. An opening had been cut in the screen of the girl's window and a note from Banesa was left behind in the room.

"That note indicated that she would be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis," Simmons said.

Investigators believe that Manriquez-Ortis and the child may be in the Atlanta or the Laredo, Texas, area.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis is the subject of an Amber Alert issued July 28, 2022 in Escambia County.

"She is 11 years old, and he is 42. We are very concerned. Again, we don't know if they are in Atlanta," Simmons said. "We don't know if they are in Laredo. We don't know what his intent is. We don't know if his intent is to stay in the states or try to get to Mexico. We want to get this information out as quick as we possibly can."

The press conference was the first time the ECSO has ever used a translator at a press conference, part of an ECSO effort to get word of Banesa's disappearance to as wide an audience as possible.

Story continues

"We needed someone because of the nature of the crime to speak in their native language," Simmons explained to the News Journal after the event.

Anyone with information on either individual's whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida Amber Alert issued for Walnut Hill girl Banesa Fernandez-Santis