Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Philadelphia

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child being sought right now by Philadelphia police.

Video Transcript

- We have breaking news. Pennsylvania State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two-year-old Byron McDonald. The boy was last seen on the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia on Friday. Police say the toddler was abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II. He was last seen driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu, PA license plate LMD 3353. If you see McDonald or recognize the car, please call 911.

