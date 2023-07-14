Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from Mint Hill

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing three-year-old girl from Mint Hill, officials said.

Adalyn Mae Hochstetler is three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt.

Adalyn is believed to be with Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, 30, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road in Mint Hill.





The girl’s father, Cody Arant, 29, called the Mint Hill Police Department at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to say he thought his daughter was missing and possibly in danger, police said.

Kelsi Hochstetler, the girl’s biological mother, has primary custody and has been separated from Arant, police said.

The father was scheduled to see Adalyn on June 19, but Kelsi Hochstetler, did not show up, police said.

They last spoke by telephone on June 19, police said. Arant told police that the last time he physically saw his daughter was on June 11.

Officers went to the home where the mother and girl lived and couldn’t find them. However, police did not say when this happened in their news release.

“After conducting research and speaking with extended family members it was determined that nobody has heard from the mother in almost two weeks,” Mint Hill police said in a news release.

Kelsi Hochstetler may be on the run due to pending court hearings dealing with child custody.

They could be in a 2018 black Kia Optima LX with the North Carolina tag: FFF3959.

Kelsi Hochstetler could be going to Delaware to meet with someone she may be dating.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Mint Hill Police Department immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911 or* HP.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

