Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Sanford, NC, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Sanford girl, police reported Wednesday night.

Police are searching for Riley Harper Bockes. They say she was abducted by Brent James Bockes on Lee Avenue in Sanford. Brent Bockes is driving a burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC license tag number TJC1491.

Riley has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Bockes, 50, is 6 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.