Missing 3-month-old boy from Milwaukee, subject of Amber Alert, found safe

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. went missing about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued an Amber Alert for him later that morning.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old child abducted from his home Wednesday, has been found safe.

Milwaukee police reported he was found shortly before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, about six hours after the state Department of Justice on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert.

According to online video, Inspector Paul Lough of the Milwaukee Police Department said Anthony's mother reported him missing at 2:17 a.m. He said the mother fell asleep while letting multiple people stay at her residence.

She eventually woke up to find the guests were gone, along with Anthony, Lough said. He could not say how many people were staying at the house.

Authorities originally named a 15-year-old girl who might have been with Anthony, but police later clarified the girl was not involved. However, police said they were still searching for another 15-year-old girl, whose identity is not known, that might have been with him.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests.

Contact Steve Martinez at steve.martinez@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stjmartinez.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Anthony L. Crudup of Milwaukee found safe after Amber Alert