Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Columbus

Police are searching for Pammy Maye, the mother of a 5-year-old Columbus boy who went missing Wednesday.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old boy from Columbus.

Darnell Taylor was taken from his home by his mother, Pammy Maye according to the Ohio Amber Alert website and several TV reports.

His 48-year-old mother was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Police say she was driving a grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a license plate JIGGZII.

Anyone with information about the child or his mother should call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.

Police are searching for Darnell Taylor, a missing 5-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Amber Alert issued for missing Ohio 5-year-old