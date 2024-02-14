Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Columbus
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old boy from Columbus.
Darnell Taylor was taken from his home by his mother, Pammy Maye according to the Ohio Amber Alert website and several TV reports.
His 48-year-old mother was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
Police say she was driving a grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a license plate JIGGZII.
Anyone with information about the child or his mother should call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Amber Alert issued for missing Ohio 5-year-old