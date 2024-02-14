Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Columbus; vehicle found in Cleveland

Police are searching for Pammy Maye, the foster mother of a 5-year-old Columbus boy who went missing Wednesday.

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert early Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old boy from Columbus.

Darnell Taylor was taken from his home by his foster mother, Pammy Maye according to the Ohio Amber Alert website. The boy was last seen about 3:50 a.m. at his home on the 900 block of Reeb Avenue on the city's South Side, according to police.

Columbus police said Maye's husband called police and said his wife had woken him up and made statements to him that led him to believe Darnell may have been hurt. Maye then abruptly left the home.

His 48-year-old foster mother was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

AMBER Alert SUV found in Cleveland suburb

Police are searching for Darnell Taylor, a missing 5-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Police say Maye was driving a grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a license plate JIGGZII. The vehicle was found, unoccupied, around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn.

Columbus police will be holding a press conference at 9:45 a.m. to discuss the timeline of events and provide an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the child or Maye should call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Amber Alert Akron Ohio issued for Columbus child; car found in Cleveland