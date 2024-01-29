Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old KY girl after mother found dead

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl after her mother was found dead Sunday.

Lela Black, 5, is believed to have been taken by her biological father, 42-year-old Byron Black.

According to a post from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, police responded to a home in Princeton, Kentucky, Sunday and found a woman, Kelly Black, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Neither Lela nor her father have been seen since Friday.

Lela is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes, weighing roughly 40 lbs. Black is described as 6 feet with brown hair and eyes, weighing 180 lbs.

More: Beshear and GOP face off over potential state job cuts; thousands of positions at risk

An arrest warrant for Byron Black has been issued, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The pair was last seen in a white Chevrolet Silverado with paint peeling from the hood, and the California license plate 5J83779.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at (270) 676-3313.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lela Black: Amber Alert issued after mother found dead in KY