Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Kentucky girl after mother found dead

An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old Kentucky girl after her mother was found dead Sunday, officials announced.

Lela Black is believed to be with her biological father, 42-year-old Byron Black, Kentucky State Police announced. Byron Black has an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Lela's mother, Kelly Black, police said.

Police found Kelly Black dead after responding to her home in Princeton, Kentucky, on Sunday. An investigation later determined she died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head, according to the Amber Alert.

Both Lela and Byron have not been heard from since Friday, police said. They were last seen in a white 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with paint peeling off the hood. The car has the California license plate 5J83779.

The alert described Lela as 3 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. Her father is 6 feet, 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Byron Black is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the state police.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com