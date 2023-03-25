Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Everman

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 6-year-old boy from Everman, police said.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen around midnight Friday in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive in Everman, according to the alert.

Noel is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of his weight and height. Officials believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez-Singh, 37, in connection with Noel’s abduction.

Rodriguez-Singh is a Hispanic woman, about 5 feet tall, weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos across her chest, according to information released by authorities.

The suspect was last seen in Everman and is driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with a mural of the Santa Muerte on the back window. The license plate number is PLS7091.

Anyone with information about Noel or Rodriguez-Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923.