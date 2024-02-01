Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old Taylor girl last seen Wednesday night

Officials in Williamson County are searching for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in Taylor.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to the home along FM 973 at 8:20 p.m. and launched a search with other law enforcement agencies due to the child's remote location, the time of day and weather conditions. Despite using police dogs and air support, the girl has not been found and the search continues, officials said. An Amber Alert has been issued.

Layken Stokes

The girl, Layken Stokes, is 4-feet 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 89 pounds. Officials said she was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue and white plaid pants and temporary arm tattoos. She normally wears glasses but is not believed to have them with her. She also may be carrying a blue and white blanket.

Anyone who has seen the girl is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 512-943-1300.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old Layken Stokes in Taylor, Texas