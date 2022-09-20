Amber Alert issued for missing Akron 4-year-old after mom shot by 'dangerous' suspect

Law enforcement officials in Ohio have issued an Amber Alert for a missing child from Akron after a shooting left his mother critically wounded.

Akron police said officers responded around 6:50 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Tulip Street not far from Garfield High School and found a woman wounded.

She was unconscious and had been shot multiple times, police say.

Witnesses told officers that a male shooter took the woman's small child and fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect, Jose Castro, is considered "armed and dangerous."

Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said investigators reviewed camera footage from a nearby surveillance camera and did see the suspect grab the child and flee after the shooting.

The missing child is Fabian Claudio-Castro. He is 4-year-old Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Jose Castro is driving a 2016 gray Kia Soul with a license plate number HLD9706.

Jose Castro, 24, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The statewide Amber Alert was issued around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Amber Alert issued for missing Akron 4-year-old after shooting