Amber Alert issued for missing Charlotte 3-year-old abducted by her father, police say

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a missing Charlotte 3-year-old girl. She is in danger and believed to have been abducted by her armed and dangerous father, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are looking for Marlaya Monet Patterson. Police are seeking her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a family member contacted CMPD over concern for Marlaya, police said.

Marlaya was last known leaving a home in the 1600 block of Swan Drive in north Charlotte, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release.

That is the same block where a homicide was being investigated after police responded at around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare call for service. A woman was found shot to death.

But it was not immediately clear if the two cases were related.

Marlaya is 3 feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds, the NC Department of Public Safety said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Patteron is 5-foot-6 and weights about 140 pounds, NCDPS said. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with the North Carolina license tag BDB-2527, NCDPS said.

Corey Patterson is believed to be armed and dangerous, and driving a silver 2012 Ford Escape with the tag NC BDB-2527, police said. An Amber Alert was issued for his daughter, Marlaya Patterson, 3.

Anyone who sees or has information about Patterson, Marlaya or the vehicle, is asked to call 911 immediately.

According to state DPS records, Patterson had previously served time in prison, primarily for habitual breaking and entering.

This is a developing story.