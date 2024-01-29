Amber Alert issued for missing Clearwater girl

Authorities on Monday issued an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old Clearwater girl.

Alessia Muhaj was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North in Clearwater, according to the alert issued about 7 a.m.

The child may be in the company of Renato Muhaj, 34, and they may be traveling in a gold 2017 Kia Sportage with Florida tag number EJIJ99. Renato Muhaj is a white man about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

Authorities asked anyone who sees the girl to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or call 911.