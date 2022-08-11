Amber Alert issued for missing five-year-old girl in Raleigh area

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for a missing five-year-old girl who was last seen in the Raleigh area, officials said.

The Cary Police Department is searching for Amani Jada Bruce, who was last seen with her biological mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, 36, in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive in Cary.

Amani was last seen wearing purple pajamas with a unicorn on the front. She is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She has braided brown hair and brown eyes.

Walston is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

She has black-braided hair and brown eyes.

Walston was wearing a black V-neck scrub top and pants and Carolina-blue grip socks. She has tattoos on her chest and both arms, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Police said they believe Walston left in a stolen Ford Escape with UNC REX hospital markings on both sides, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

A stolen vehicle was later found in Sanford. Sanford Police contacted Cary police to alert them that a vehicle connected to a missing persons case had been found there.

That’s the vehicle that was recovered in Sanford. It’s not clear whether Walston may have changed vehicles, WTVD reported.

They were last seen traveling in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350 with a North Carolina registration of JKC-6112.

“On Wednesday afternoon, a behavioral health patient stole a vehicle from UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh and fled the property,” UNC’s Alan Wolf told WTVD. “Two hospital employees suffered minor injuries. Our hospital security team is working closely with local law enforcement. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our teammates and our patients.”

Authorities said the cases were initiated in Raleigh with a stolen car report.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Cary Police Department immediately at 919-469-4012 or call 911 or star HP.



