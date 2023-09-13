Amber Alert issued for missing infant allegedly kidnapped by father in Central El Paso

An 11-month-old boy is missing after his father allegedly kidnapped him and stole his mother's car, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon by the El Paso Police Department asking for the public's help in locating the baby, Amir De La Luz, and the father, Ariel De La Luz.

Ariel De La Luz went to the baby's mother's home, which is located in the 4400 Block of La Luz Avenue in Central El Paso, about 7:15 a.m. seeking to visit Amir, El Paso Police Department officials said.

While the mother, whose name was not released, was momentarily distracted, Ariel De La Luz allegedly fled with the child and stole the mother's vehicle, officials said.

Police believe the vehicle crossed into Juarez. However, it is unknown where the child is currently at, officials said.

Amir was last seen wearing a diaper.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a gray 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate SSX8565.

Police urge anyone with information about the missing child or the suspect to call police at 911 or at the non-emergency line at 915-832-4400. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

