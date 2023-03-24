Missing NC 9-month-old boy found safe, father arrested

An Amber Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a missing 9-month-old boy out of Guilford County has been canceled.

The Greensboro Police Department said they were searching for Kayson Osiah Monk. The child was believed to be with 32-year-old Deon Lamar Monk.

Early Friday morning, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kayson Monk has been safely located.

Deon Lamour Monk was also located and taken into custody. He has been charged with kidnapping, as well as murder. Police did not give information about the murder case.

Police said the baby was examined by EMS as a precautionary measure and appeared to be in good health. He has since been reunited with his mother.

The suspect Deon Monk was also turned over to Greensboro Police

