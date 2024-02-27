Amber Alert issued for missing newborn boy in Chapel Hill, NC. What to know

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby last seen with his parents at a Chapel Hill hotel, police said Monday night.

Police said they are looking for Jaxton Brown, who is 8 days old, and is believed to be in danger. Police did not say why he may be in danger.

He was born on Sunday, Feb. 18, and was last seen Friday at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Fordham Blvd, near the Durham border. He is 7 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

His parents are Justin Lee Brown, 29, of Durham, and Destinee Ariel Cothran, 26, of Garner.

Cothran is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Brown is is 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they may be driving a white 1997 Mercury Mystique. There may be a temporary North Carolina tag with these possible numbers: 031724 and 29279542.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.