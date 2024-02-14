Amber Alert issued for missing Ohio 5-year-old believed to be abducted by foster mom

Police in Ohio issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday after a 5-year-old boy disappeared overnight.

Columbus police believe Darnell Taylor was abducted by his foster mom, Pammy Maye, 48.

Maye’s husband called 911 around 3 a.m. after his wife “woke him up and made statements that made him believe that their foster child, 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, had been hurt or was in danger,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said in a press conference Wednesday. Maye’s husband told police that she left their residence in a grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Officers who arrived on the scene searched the home but did not find Maye or the boy.

“We believe this child is in danger, so we are asking for the public’s help,” Police Chief Elaine Bryant said

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued around 5 a.m. Roughly an hour later, an unoccupied SUV matching the description of Maye’s vehicle was found in Brooklyn, Ohio — a suburb about 10 miles outside Cleveland.

Maye is described as 4-foot-9-inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown and pink shoes. Taylor may be wearing Spiderman pajamas and white boots, police said.

Deputy chief Weir said the boy’s biological parents were aware of the situation.

“We have no idea what we are dealing with right now, that’s why we’re asking for the public’s assistance,” Bryant said. “Any information you can give us we’d greatly appreciate it.”