Amber Alert issued for missing Rome 2-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, the state’s Amber Alert system, for a missing Rome 2-year-old.

Rome police say Remington Poe is believed to be in extreme danger.

Remington was last seen around 10 a.m. at 2 Fountain Square with Jackie Blaine Tucker. The toddler was last seen wearing a jacket and black pants.

Tucker is believed to be traveling in a white 2015 Kia Optima, Georgia tag CSR7036 toward Gordon. Police have not said if the two are related.

Anyone who sees Tucker or Remington are urged to call 911 or Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

Georgia’s Amber Alert system is a “Levi’s Call.” The Levi’s Call was named after 11-year-old Levi Frady, a Forsyth County sixth-grader who was found dead in the woods in a neighboring county in 1997. Frady’s murder has never been solved.

Before Levi’s Call can be activated, the following alert criteria must be met:

Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred.

Law enforcement officials believe that the child is in imminent danger or serious bodily injury or death.

Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue a Levi’s Call.

The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the child abduction and Amber Alert flags, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center system.

Once the abduction is confirmed and investigators determine that the case meets alert criteria, they contact the GBI regional office.