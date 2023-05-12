Missing Stanly County teen found safe in Alabama; man charged with child abduction

A teen who was reported missing from Stanly County was found safe in Alabama, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man has been taken into custody and charged with one count of child abduction.

On Thursday, deputies asked for help finding Stephanie Michele Morton, 16, who was last seen at her high school early that morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen on Thursday evening.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said Morton was seen leaving South Stanly High School around 7:30 a.m. with a man they identified as Duane Howard Bartlett, 39. The pair was last seen in a red passenger car.

The sheriff’s office said Bartlett is accused of driving from Alabama to pick Morton up. They said she was found Thursday night in Montgomery, Alabama.

Bartlett is now being held in jail in Alabama for one count of child abduction.

This is a developing story.

