Update: Missing 14-year-old found in King County after Amber Alert issued

A 14-year-old West Richland girl was located in King County nearly three days after disappearing, say officials.

West Richland police announced Monday afternoon that Emma Liudhal had been found safe.

The 35-year-old man she was allegedly with, Roger Perez-Osorio, is speaking with King County law enforcement, West Richland police said in a release.

Police had been looking for Liudhal since the weekend after she was last seen in the Pasco area about 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Amber Alert.

The alert was issued Monday morning by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the West Richland Police Department.

The department thanked several other agencies for their help in the investigation, including the FBI, King County law enforcement and several other local police agencies.

An Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by a 35-year-old man from the Tri-Cities. Courtesy Washington State Patrol

Police also expressed gratitude to the community for their “proactive involvement and assistance in locating Emma.”

“The quick response of information from community members showcases the strength of our shared commitment to keeping our neighborhoods safe,” the department stated in its release.