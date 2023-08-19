Amber alert issued for Missouri 2-month-old. Suspect allegedly threatened to harm baby

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for a 2-month-old last seen in the St. Louis area.

The child, Ju’lynna Seline Wallace Richardson, was last seen in a pink onesie just after 4:30 a.m. at 2853 Keokuk St.

Richardson was driving a 2008 black Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 61890RV, according to the MSHP.

Authorities believe 28-year-old suspect James Steven Richardson took Ju’lynna from her home after assaulting her mother. Richardson allegedly stole the mother’s vehicle and threatened to harm the child.

“The suspect is known to be violent and have weapons,” according to the MSHP.

Ju’lynna has brown hair, brown eyes and is Black.

Richardson has brown hair, brown eyes, is Black and 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-5504.