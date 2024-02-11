Amber Alert issued for Norfolk baby believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a Norfolk baby police say was abducted Sunday morning.

According to state police, Delysia Solei-Promise Jones is believed to be in “extreme danger” and was last seen about 7:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue in Norfolk. She is described as Black with brown eyes. She is approximately 7 months old, 12 inches long, and 17 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray onesie with colored flowers.

Police say she is believed to have been taken by Delsean Marquee Mickle, 35. He is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is 5’8″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911.

