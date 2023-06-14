Amber Alert issued by Princeton police for 14-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued by the Princeton Police Department for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Ja’Myra Strawder was last seen in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white-stripe, and black house shoes. Strawder is described as a black female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, who weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lee Carter III is the suspect wanted in connection to the abduction of Ja’Myra Strawder, 14.

The suspect wanted in connection to Strawder’s abduction is 34-year-old Lee Carter III, who is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, who weighs 203 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing unknown clothing and has tattoos.

The suspect vehicle in connection to the abduction of Ja’Myra Strawder, 14, is a black 2014 Mercedes E35.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with a Texas license plate number RNS-2973.

Law enforcement believes Strawder to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Strawder’s abduction is asked to call Princeton police at 972-736-3901.