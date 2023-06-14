Amber Alert issued by Princeton police for 14-year-old girl
An Amber Alert was issued by the Princeton Police Department for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Ja’Myra Strawder was last seen in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with a white-stripe, and black house shoes. Strawder is described as a black female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, who weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect wanted in connection to Strawder’s abduction is 34-year-old Lee Carter III, who is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, who weighs 203 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing unknown clothing and has tattoos.
The suspect vehicle is a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with a Texas license plate number RNS-2973.
Law enforcement believes Strawder to be in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information about Strawder’s abduction is asked to call Princeton police at 972-736-3901.