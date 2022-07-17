DeKalb County teen police say was kidnapped found safely
A DeKalb County teenager police say was kidnapped on Saturday night is now safe.
An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for 15-year-old Ta’Niyah King. Just after 11 p.m., police say King had been located and was safe.
Police say she had last been seen around Winding Grove in Lithonia when she was taken by 22-year-old Dana Utley.
Police say that Utley has not yet been taken into custody, but they are continuing to search for him.
