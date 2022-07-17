DeKalb County teen police say was kidnapped found safely

A DeKalb County teenager police say was kidnapped on Saturday night is now safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for 15-year-old Ta’Niyah King. Just after 11 p.m., police say King had been located and was safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say she had last been seen around Winding Grove in Lithonia when she was taken by 22-year-old Dana Utley.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say that Utley has not yet been taken into custody, but they are continuing to search for him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: