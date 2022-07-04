Amber Alert issued in Texas after two 14-year-old girls are abducted, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday, July 4, in Texas for two 14-year-old girls, officials say.

Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross were last seen June 29 in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco in central Texas. The girls were abducted and are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger,” according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

McGregor Police Lt. Ron McCurry said over the weekend the disappearances initially did not meet the department’s criteria for Amber Alerts, KWTX reported.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Emiliee Solomon, and Aysha Cross from McGregor, TX, on 07/04/2022. pic.twitter.com/EvcouS2y88 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 4, 2022

“We are following all leads and doing everything we can to find these young girls,” McCurry told KWTX on Saturday, July 2.

Emiliee is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aysha is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

It’s unknown what the teens were wearing when they disappeared. Officials did not have a description for the alleged abductor or abductors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McGregor Police Department at 254-840-2855.